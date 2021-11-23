PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXP. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
