PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,250 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXP. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.