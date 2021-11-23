POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.