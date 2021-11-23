Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Acquires 2,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE POST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 492,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,383. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Post by 9.8% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

