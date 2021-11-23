Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of POST stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. Post has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

