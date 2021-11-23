Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,791 shares of company stock worth $2,442,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

