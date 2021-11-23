Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.28 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

