Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.