Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 20,955 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

