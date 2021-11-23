Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 376.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.