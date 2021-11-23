Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,166 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

