Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,446 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.