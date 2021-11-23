Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 356 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 465.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 78.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $649.93 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.85 and a 200 day moving average of $536.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

