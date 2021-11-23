Private Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

