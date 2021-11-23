Private Capital Group LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $396.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.60 and a 200-day moving average of $387.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $225.73 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

