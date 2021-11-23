Private Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

