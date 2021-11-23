Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $659.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.