Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFIE. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

