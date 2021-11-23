Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Progyny has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,280,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,352 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progyny by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

