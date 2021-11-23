Prometheus Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,512% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 263,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

