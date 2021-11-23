ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 5.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.03 and last traded at $94.03. 1,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,116,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

