Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 483,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,993. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

