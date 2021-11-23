Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.77

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.