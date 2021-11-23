Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

