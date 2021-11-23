Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

