Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 299,420 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,456,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

