Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

