Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.