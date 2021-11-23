Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $4,453,198. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.