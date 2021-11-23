Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head to Head Contrast

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Midwest and Prudential Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prudential Financial 0 6 2 0 2.25

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.05%. Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $102.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 5.35 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.23 Prudential Financial $54.15 billion 0.75 -$374.00 million $18.31 5.87

Midwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential Financial. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prudential Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20% Prudential Financial 11.82% 9.33% 0.64%

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Midwest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

