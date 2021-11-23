Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

PSA opened at $329.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

