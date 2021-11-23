Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 3,701,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

