Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 82,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

