Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Issued By Truist Securiti

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Griffon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $26.12 on Monday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

