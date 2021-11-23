Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Issued By Capital One Financial

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. MRC Global has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

