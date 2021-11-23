Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Copart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 374.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 23.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

