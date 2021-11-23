Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tattooed Chef, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tattooed Chef in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,462 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.