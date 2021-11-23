Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Quidel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

