Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.35 and last traded at $132.41. Approximately 11,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

