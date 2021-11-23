QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QNST. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

