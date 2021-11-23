Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.20 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:QUIS traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$377.69 million and a PE ratio of -36.55.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
