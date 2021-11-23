Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.20 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:QUIS traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$377.69 million and a PE ratio of -36.55.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

