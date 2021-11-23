Radio Caca Price Down 19% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $209.15 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.00 or 0.07511187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.05 or 0.99536472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

