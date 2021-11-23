Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Comparison

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Precipio presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.38%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.98%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 6.90 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 41.08 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Precipio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

