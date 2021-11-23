Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,792.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $20,792.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.54 or 0.07545358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00369748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.00981131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00086209 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.65 or 0.00407715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00270191 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,575,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

