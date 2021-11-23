Raymond James Begins Coverage on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. 263,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

