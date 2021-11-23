Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Opsens in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE:OPS opened at C$3.39 on Monday. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.29.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

