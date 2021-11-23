Raymond James Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

NYSE PANW opened at $539.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $288.45 and a 1-year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

