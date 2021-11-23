Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RYN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 292,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,483. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

