Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) recently:

11/16/2021 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

11/9/2021 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

11/9/2021 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

10/13/2021 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

10/1/2021 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $7,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

