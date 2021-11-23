Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.96

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCDTF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

