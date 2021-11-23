Red Violet (RDVT) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) is one of 373 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Red Violet to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million -$6.81 million 1,894.95 Red Violet Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.12

Red Violet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Red Violet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet’s peers have a beta of -2.75, indicating that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.35% -2.47% -2.17% Red Violet Competitors -109.47% -151.57% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Red Violet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet Competitors 2472 12474 23179 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Red Violet’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Violet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

